LEGO puts building blocks in place for new Chesterfield factory

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- LEGO broke ground Thursday in Chesterfield County, Virginia where the building block company plans to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility.

The factory, expected to open in 2025, will feature a carbon-neutral design and will employ more than 1,760 people, according to previous reports.

WTVR LEGO breaks ground in Chesterfield County, Va. on April 13, 2023.

"We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links,” LEGO Group CEO Niels Christiansen about the decision to build in Chesterfield's Meadowville Technology Park.

The 1.7 million-square-foot Virginia facility will mold, process and pack LEGO products and ensure they meet the company’s safety and quality requirements.

The company will be eligible for a range of taxpayer-funded incentives, including a performance-based grant of $56 million and site development improvements subject to legislative approval estimated to cost up to $19 million, a news release said.

