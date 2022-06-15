LEGO is coming to Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- LEGO is coming to Virginia.

The LEGO Group announced Wednesday it planned to build a manufacturing plant at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield. The toy brick maker plans to create at least 1,760 jobs.

“The LEGO Group's decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation," Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) said in a statement.

Governor Glenn Youngkin at the Science Museum of Virginia for an economic announcement — seemingly with Lego per the decor.



Lego reps, Danish ambassador, & Chesterfield Board Chair among the dignitaries at the event. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/B6yza8y2AX — Cam Thompson (@CamThompsonCBS6) June 15, 2022

