LEGO is coming to Chesterfield

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, June 15
Posted at 9:53 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 10:36:06-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- LEGO is coming to Virginia.

The LEGO Group announced Wednesday it planned to build a manufacturing plant at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield. The toy brick maker plans to create at least 1,760 jobs.

Lego.jpg

“The LEGO Group's decision to establish its U.S. manufacturing plant in Virginia shines a global spotlight on the advantages that make the Commonwealth the best business location in the nation," Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) said in a statement.

Cameron Thompson is covering Wednesday's announcement and will provide updates throughout the day.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

