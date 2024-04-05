Legionella found in water at Virginia medical facility that handles vulnerable patients

DINWIDDIE, Va. -- Recent testing done at Hiram Davis Medical Center in Dinwiddie shows legionella bacteria growing and spreading at uncontrolled levels inside the medical facility, which houses some of Virginia’s most medically fragile patients.

The bacteria was first discovered during routine testing at the facility in August 2021, and despite mitigation efforts led by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the problem has only gotten worse, according to a public records request submitted by CBS 6 for test results.

Legionella bacteria can cause a serious type of pneumonia if people breathe in small droplets of water containing the bacteria, or accidentally swallow contaminated water into their lungs.

Hiram Davis was built in the late 1970s and has 94 beds for people who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities that need a high level of care.

The state does monthly legionella testing at Hiram Davis and in August 2021 they got positive results for legionella in the water in two showers.

DBHDS and HDMC staff immediately began working with the water vendor and the Department of Health to mitigate risk at that time, according to Lauren Cunningham, the Communications Director for DBHDS.

Cunningham said they also contracted with experts in legionella mitigation and in resident personal care standards to develop a plan to manage the issue.

But, according to a CBS 6 public records request, the problem persisted and grew by August 2022, with legionella found in ice machines and an additional shower.

By March of this year, testing results show legionella found in sinks and showers on the second and third floors of the building.

In some locations, the legionella detected was at its highest levels yet, like the 2nd floor South Shower where the cold water registered a positive legionella concentration of 100 colony-forming units per milliliter.

Legionella levels equal to or greater than 10 CFU/ml indicate the bacteria’s growth is uncontrolled, according to the CDC’s website.

Cunningham said the mitigation strategies they are using have ensured that every patient is receiving proper medical and personal care, and no patients or staff have become ill.

She said full-body baths are being provided instead of showers and that aligns with standard care practices.

Cunningham added the facility is taking every measure to prevent illness from legionella.

