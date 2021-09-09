Watch
Lee statue's 1887 time capsule set to be removed

Thursday, crews plan to remove a time capsule from inside the base of where the Robert E Lee statue used to stand. It will be replaced with a new one from items that represent Richmond today.
Some of the items that will go inside the contemporary time capsule
Posted at 6:40 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 06:41:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Now that the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has been taken down in Richmond, crews plan to remove a piece of history from its gigantic pedestal.

A time capsule from 1887 that state officials believe is tucked inside the statue’s base is set to be removed Thursday.

It will be replaced with a new capsule that contains items reflective of current times.

Those include an expired vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and a photo of a Black ballerina with her fist raised near the Lee statue.

The 1887 capsule is believed to contain Confederate memorabilia and a picture of Abraham Lincoln in his coffin.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
