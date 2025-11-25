Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lawsuits at The Lake: Update on $300-million Chesterfield destination

the-lake-rendering-aerial.jpg
Courtesy Flatwater Cos.
The Lake is planned to have recreational water features as anchors for the development, in addition to commercial and residential areas.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The waters are all but calm at The Lake, as several firms involved in the massive lake-anchored mixed-use project in Chesterfield are claiming they haven’t been paid for their efforts and have taken their grievances to the county courthouse.

English Construction filed a lawsuit this month in Chesterfield Circuit Court seeking millions of dollars for allegedly unpaid site work completed at the 105-acre project near Brandermill, where the contractor halted activity in recent months. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

