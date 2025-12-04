88-year-old Virginia woman seeks help after heating system fails

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. — An 88-year-old Lawrenceville woman is struggling to heat her home after her furnace broke down two weeks ago, leaving her to rely on space heaters and an open oven to stay warm.

Vivian Reavis has called Lawrenceville, Virginia, home for her entire life. More than six decades ago, she and her husband bought the house where she still lives today.

The grandmother now takes care of the space alone after her husband passed away almost two years ago. The home's maintenance has become a weight she struggles to carry, especially after her heating system stopped working two weeks ago.

"I knew I had to get something because of this winter," Reavis said.

After having several companies examine the furnace, Vivian was told she needed to replace it. A new heating system comes with a $5,000 price tag.

"I was just trying to figure out every way I could how was I going to get the money," Reavis said.

Unable to make the purchase, Vivian has been using space heaters and opening her oven to try and keep her house warm.

Grace Wallace, a friend of Reavis, knew these methods would not be a lasting solution for the almost 90-year-old woman.

"She's in need of heat right now," Wallace said.

Knowing that Vivian didn't have the money to buy a new system and that she wasn't the kind of person to ask for help, Grace checked every program or loan she could to try and find a solution. None were available to Vivian.

"The only other thing we have to look at is your churches or your neighbors," Wallace said.

Worried about a woman she says has done so much for her community, Wallace is asking for assistance from the community.

"If you can help please do, or guide us to someone that can," Wallace said.

Grace says whether it's a donation or advice, anything anyone can do to get heat back in Vivian's house would help.

"Ms. Viv at the age that she is, she may say that she doesn't need help but she does need help," Wallace said.

"I asked the Lord, lead me and guide me that I'll get some heat. Because I know I need my heat," Reavis said.

Anyone who would like to help can contact Joi.Fultz@WTVR.com.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.