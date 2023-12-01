How this father is channeling his grief to help his community and honor his daughter’s memory

RICHMOND, Va. -- A father has partnered with a chef to channel his grief and help his community while honoring his daughter’s memory.

Not a day goes by that Lawrence Robinson doesn’t think about his daughter Tajah who disappeared for 36 days in 2021 and was later found deceased in her car.

After her death, Robinson established Tajah’s Justice Foundation and committed his life to serve both youth and other grieving parents.

"I want the world to remember her smile and her love for her community," Robinson said. "If most of the people who know me and my daughter, they know that whenever I did something for the community, she was there with me."

This holiday season, Robinson has teamed with Richmond chef Rashana Depont to spread some cheer.

Depont and her company Festive Flavors will whip up a hearty meal for Feeding RVA at a free community fish fry and give back.

"This is very important to me," Depont said. "Reason being, is I understand. I understand what it feels like to struggle. I understand what it feels like to be homeless. Festive Flavors wants to make sure that our footprint is planted in the community."

The community fish fry, which is open to everyone, is scheduled for Sunday, December 3, from 1 p.m. - 4 p,m, at at 16 W. Clay Street in Richmond.

"We really want to support our invisible neighbors and let them know that we do care," Chef Depont said. "We just need gently used coats, socks, scarves, even toiletries. That will help us do our give for the holidays."

Robinson hopes outreach events like this spark some hope in those who may feel hopeless during the holidays.

"It gives me an opportunity to network with other fathers who are struggling with grief like me," he said. "Anybody can come out. If you lost a kid. Whether you are a mother or a father, but we specifically focus on that demographic of fathers, right. We would like for you to come out, drop off donations because next month we want to do the same thing for Christmas."

