Father on 'emotional roller coaster' after losing daughter now sees 'bigger mission'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Youth gun violence, which continues to touch the lives of many in Richmond, often leaves families broken, angry, misunderstood and feeling alone.

That is why Lawrence Robinson, who lost his daughter in 2021, is trying to bring fathers together who are going through similar situations.

Robinson coordinated a breakfast for fathers who had lost a child to gun violence. The event took place at ML Steak Modern Chophouse on East Broad Steet Saturday morning.

“I’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster. But I knew I couldn’t crash up because I knew there was a bigger mission. I saw a need along with a great deal of depression,” he said.

WTVR Lawrence Robinson

Robinson said he has found that in a patriarchal society people assume men are stronger because they do not cry in front of people. However, he said he knows they are suffering in silence. He said that is another reason he is working to bring fathers together to talk about the trauma they are all dealing with.

“I understand the rage," Robinson admitted. "I understand the anger when you wake up in the middle of the night and want to kill everyone. But you can’t do nothing with that energy but destroy yourself.”

Robinson believes that if there are angry fathers that are unhealed because their children were killed, that can sometimes lead to more violence.

Provided to WTVR Tajah Dye

At his event many shared their stories about their own struggles with their tragedy. They described how they have good and bad days but are thankful they are now connected to other men going through the same thing.

One father also touched on how current youth gun violence continues to remain out of hand in Richmond.

“I’m so disappointed because when my son was killed and all the pain I felt. The killing didn’t stop it continued,” he said.

Robinson said he hopes to have similar events so others can find ways to move forward. He hopes meeting and talking offers opportunities to heal, so they can in turn give back and help others heal.

