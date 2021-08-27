Watch
Police identify man killed in early morning Richmond shooting

Posted at 5:03 PM, Aug 27, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The victim of a shooting on Stegge Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday has been identified.

Richmond Police detectives identified the victim as Lawrence Lewis, 56, of Richmond.

On Wednesday just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Stegge Avenue for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found Lewis inside a home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

