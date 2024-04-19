Heading to a Virginia Beach concert? Leave the lawn chair at home.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Summer is just around the corner. That means longer days, warmer nights, and the arrival of concert-going season!

Attendees for shows at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater in Virginia Beach can no longer bring their lawn chairs to the venue.

The decision is to "make the front gate experience more efficient," according to Chandler Owen with Live Nation.

He says that fans will be able to enter faster and that chairs will be available to rent starting at $10.

More updates to the venue:



Free complimentary water due to 16 new water bottle filling stations. Fans can bring and fill empty bottles under 32 ounces.

Koko’s Bavarian is a new "food concept" offering a twist on hot dogs and sausages.

Two new premium experiences—A rock box that accommodates 14 guests, and a Bamboo Suite that accommodates 18 guests.

New pavilion fans to improve airflow and keep concertgoers cool.

The Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater kicks off the 2024 season with Hozier on May 15. Other performances this year include Tyler Childers, Dave Matthews Band, and 21 Savage.

