Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lawmakers say Youngkin backs ban on Dominion campaign cash

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, center, listens to dDel. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, left, and Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, right, during the House session at the Capitol Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Ware is sponsoring a bill that would to end campaign donations from regulated electric monopoly Dominion Energy. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Lee Ware, Patrick Hope, Danny Marshall
Posted at 8:23 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 20:23:05-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A bipartisan trio of Virginia lawmakers says Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has conveyed the governor’s support for bills that would ban Dominion Energy and certain other public utilities from making campaign contributions.

The lawmakers said Wednesday that they thought having the governor’s backing would give their bills a better shot at passage.

Similar efforts in previous years aimed at reining in the company’s outsize influence on energy policy have gone nowhere.

Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said the company's position is that “campaign finance laws should apply to all equally.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers