Virginia mother reported missing under suspicious circumstances found dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- A Chesapeake woman who was reported missing Monday under suspicious circumstances has been found dead.

Chesapeake Police say 61-year-old Laura Miles was found in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Taylor Road earlier Monday.

Detectives are treating her death as a homicide. There is no suspect information at this time.

Miles was reported missing after her vehicle was located away from her home and place of work and in a location she didn't normally go. Her black truck was found just a few minutes' walk from where police found her body, WTKR reported.

She had diabetes and did not have her medication with her.

Friends and family are mourning Miles' loss. Her son, Chris Rolleck, says she was her kids' biggest supporter. He said as he was growing up, Miles was a dedicated hockey mom.

"She loved everything from hunting, fishing, the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres. Nascar. Just camping with her husband. She was just a beautiful person," Rolleck told News 3 Tuesday.

Investigators say Miles was staying in the area near Taylor Point Apartments, and Rolleck said she was in the area for work. They are originally from the Buffalo, New York, area, and he said Miles often worked out of state as a safety manager for dredging crews.

Rolleck said he appreciates the support from the community.

"I just appreciate everybody who helped. It was a pretty helpless feeling for us... nothing we could do," he said.

The FBI is assisting in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), submit a tip online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.