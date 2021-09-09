Watch
NewsRemembering 9/11: 20 Years Later

Actions

Remembering 9/11: 'My number one job was to protect my baby, but can I?'

Posted at 10:14 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 10:15:02-04

As the roar of military aircraft flew over our DC-area home, I remember tears streaming down my face as I held our one-year-old first-born son Ethan tight.

Just moments earlier, our innocent child was watching Barney. As I popped out the VHS tape, I watched the second plane crash into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Fellow journalists were reporting more missing airliners.

I remember in that instant thinking it's my number one job as a mom to protect my baby and keep him safe, but can I?

French Remember 9.11 WTVR.com featured images (1).png

What kind of world have we brought him into? A world that would never be the same after 8:46 a.m. September 11, 2001.

God bless all who lost their lives that tragic day, their families, friends, and those who serve our great country defending it.

Join us this week as we Remember 9/11: 20 Years Later with unique reports and recollections from our award-winning storytellers on social media, WTVR.com, and television.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.