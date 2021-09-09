Remembering 9/11: 'My number one job was to protect my baby, but can I?'

As the roar of military aircraft flew over our DC-area home, I remember tears streaming down my face as I held our one-year-old first-born son Ethan tight.

Just moments earlier, our innocent child was watching Barney. As I popped out the VHS tape, I watched the second plane crash into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Fellow journalists were reporting more missing airliners.

I remember in that instant thinking it's my number one job as a mom to protect my baby and keep him safe, but can I?

Laura French

What kind of world have we brought him into? A world that would never be the same after 8:46 a.m. September 11, 2001.

God bless all who lost their lives that tragic day, their families, friends, and those who serve our great country defending it.

Join us this week as we Remember 9/11: 20 Years Later with unique reports and recollections from our award-winning storytellers on social media, WTVR.com, and television.