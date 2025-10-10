Man with 'distinctive tattoo' wanted for murder near Virginia State University

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a 19-year-old Dinwiddie man wanted for murder following a deadly shooting near the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center.

Latrell "Trell" Creighton, of Dinwiddie, is described as 5'11 and 165 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a distinctive tattoo across the front of his neck, according to police.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police added.

Creighton is wanted for second degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Omarion Bryant.

Police were called to the 20900 block of Third Avenue at about 11 p.m. on October 4.

There officers discovered Bryant.

Police have not yet said what led to the violence.

Police and Virginia State University indicated neither the victim nor suspect were students.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of that individual who tragically lost his life near our campus," a VSU spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of Jalen Johnson.

Johnson, of Prince George County, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the homicide.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

