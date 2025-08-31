Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival is about 'bringing people together, enjoying life,' organizer says

RICHMOND, Va. — People from across Central Virginia gathered to celebrate Latino culture at the 18th annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival held at Midtown Green in Richmond.

The free event on Saturday featured performances from various artists, vendors, a car show, food and drinks, and more activities for attendees.

One of the organizers, Luish Idalgo, said the cultural experience promotes inclusivity by recognizing and celebrating different backgrounds.

"Unity, bringing people together, enjoying life, showing what brings us together instead of what takes us apart," Idalgo said.

The festival has grown so popular that organizers moved it from its previous location at Dogwood Dell to Midtown Green to accommodate the larger crowds and provide more space for activities.

