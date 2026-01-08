Latin Ballet of Virginia presents vibrant dance production, 'Legend of the Poinsettia'

CHESTER, Va. — The Latin Ballet of Virginia is bringing "Legend of the Poinsettia" to Chester this weekend, a vibrant dance production featuring festive music and colorful costumes.

"Legend of the Poinsettia" is based on a Mexican legend of a little girl who discovers the true spirit of giving, and begins the custom of giving poinsettias during the holiday season. Latin Ballet’s Founder and Director Emerita, Ana Ines King, created the production in 2001 to highlight the holiday traditions of Latin America and Spain.

There will be three performances of the show's 24th Anniversary production at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education:



Friday, January 9 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 10 at 7:30pm

Sunday, January 11 at 3:00pm

For tickets and more information, click here — you can get $30 off when purchasing four or more tickets.

Latin Ballet of Virginia

