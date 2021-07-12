Richmond man killed on Fourth of July 'meant the world to us,' mother says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mourners gathered Sunday afternoon to remember a 32-year-old father killed on the Fourth of July in Richmond.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Rosette Street for the report of a person who had been shot around 10:15 p.m. on the holiday.

When officers arrived, they found Laron Harrison suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Family and friends returned to Rosette Street Sunday where Harrison's mother said she discovred after her son's death that he was was truly loved by many people.

"I would have never, never known that he meant this much to you all because he meant the world to us," she said. "Even through arguments, he was still a brother; he was still a friend; he was still a son. He was loyal."

Harrison's young son also spoke at the vigil.

"I miss him very much and I wish he was here right now," he said.

Harrison was one of more than a dozen people were shot over the four-day holiday weekend in Central Virginia cities and counties, according to local police departments and Crime Insider sources.

Anyone with information is about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.