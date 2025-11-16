3 rescued from burning home on Richmond's Southside, sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire crews rescued three people from a burning home on Richmond's Southside on Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3900 block of Larchmont Lane around 9:45 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs.

Sources told Jon Burkett that the three victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

