Petersburg Police identify teenage victim in weekend shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police have identified a 15-year-old who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

On Sunday just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found Smith along with another teen suffering from gunshot wounds.

Laquan Smith of Wakefield, Virginia and the other teen were brought to the hospital where Smith he to his injuries.

The other teen was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect vehicle, possible a late model silver Ford Explorer was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.