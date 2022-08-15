Petersburg community on edge after teen killed in convenience store shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police said two teens were shot on Sunday night while walking into a convenience store.

One of the teens who was shot was just 15 years old and died shortly after.

The two teens made it to the store doorway at the intersection of Harding Street and Mistletoe. A witness said he heard two gunshots when it happened.

"It has to stop. It's just that simple. They were shot right there in the doorway of the store," Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

Christian said that they received information that the two teenagers were not from the City of Petersburg.

"No one wants to hear about their child dying in gunfire just walking to the store to get snacks," a mother who lives nearby the store said. "It always, you're on edge, even in the house."

"It's a shame the way young kids are killing each other here, you know," a man who grew up in Petersburg said.

"It's horrible. It's scary. I have three children, I have to worry about them coming in and out of the house every day because I live right around the street," the concerned mother said.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of a late model silver Ford Explorer that police said may be involved in the shooting. They are now asking for the public to help identify the vehicle.

"A young individual has lost his life to senseless gun violence. No one wants to see a child who hasn't experienced life lost their life, something senseless, just as this," Christian said.

Police said that the other teen who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

Petersburg Police are asking anyone who has information about the two teenagers or the suspected car to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.