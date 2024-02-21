Benefit ride planned for critically injured 8-year-old Virginia boy with 'big smile'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting Landyn Davis on Tuesday, Feb. 13 as many are still trying to process the fact an 8-year-old was shot inside of his home.

"There's outrage, sadness, and we keep on asking ourselves why," Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, said.

Dyer said that unfortunately this type of violence is something everyone is seeing more of.

WTKR

"For the last couple of years all the mayors and the leaders in the 757 Hampton Roads, have formed a youth violence task force that we're really trying to look into the causes of things, but it's going to take a community coming together to counteract this," Dyer said.

Police are asking for the community's help and have now opened up an anonymous online evidence submission portal where photos and video tips can be submitted for this case.

Landyn's dad, Steven Davis, said he was away with Landyn's mother at a wrestling meet Tuesday night while their daughter was at home with the 8-year-old.

He said his daughter at one point stepped outside to talk with friends when someone shot at the house.

Davis believes one of the friends could have been targeted but instead one of the bullets ended up hitting Landyn.

Conor Hollingsworth/ WTKR

"Here in the Hampton Roads community we've always been toward the top of one of the safest communities to live in, and something like this just shakes us to the absolute core," Ryan Moore, a friend of Landyn's family, said. "Any child who has to go through something like this should be an eye-opener to everybody involved."

Moore and Raemy Carey are both trying to rally the community together for a benefit motorcycle ride for Landyn.

They said one of the 8-year-old's favorite things is riding on his dad's bike.

John Hood Landyn on his dad's bike

"You see just those big cheeks and that big smile over the windshield," Moore said. "There is nothing more important to him then getting that wind in his face on the back of his dad's bike."

Moore and Carey said they are reaching out to businesses to get involved to help the family for when they're finally able to return home.

The two are tentatively planning the ride for March 23.

They're hoping the ride will also send the message this cannot continue to happen.

Virginia Beach Parents of boy shot in VB say son is fighting for his life John Hood

"Those four kids are everything to them and right now, they're out of work, so the most important thing is making sure they're taken care of and Landyn's taken care of," Carey said.

If you would like to help the family, click hereto contribute to a fund set up to assist with medical costs.

The family is also asking the community to share #LandynStrong to support Landyn during this time.

If you know anything about this shooting give Crime Line a call at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.