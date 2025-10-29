Electrical fire damages Chesterfield home, no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person escaped safely from a house fire in Chesterfield late Tuesday night after an electrical issue sparked flames on the second floor of their home.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to the 2400 block of Lancraft Road just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home and fire on the second floor.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. The resident was home at the time but made it out safely with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

