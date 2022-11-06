Watch Now
Man found dead on Richmond's Southside

A man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the city's Southside Saturday night. Richmond Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue.
Posted at 8:34 PM, Nov 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the city's Southside Saturday night.

Richmond Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue for a person shot. They pronounced a man dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

