Lancaster deputy charged with soliciting minor no longer with the department, sheriff says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie said a deputy charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution is no longer with the department.

A Virginia State Police spokeswoman confirmed 28-year-old Motley A. Haynie from Northumberland, Virginia, was charged with one felony count of using a computer to solicit a minor and one felony count of solicitation of a minor for prostitution.

Haynie was released on bond.

Sheriff McCranie said Haynie started working for the department in 2016 in corrections and then transferred to patrol.

"Working in law enforcement you have to keep your integrity intact," McCranie said. "If you can't practice what you preach, then don't do the job."

The VSP said their investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.