Man found dead in Chesterfield car in what police call 'suspicious death'

Chesterfield County police investigate suspicious death after man found dead from apparent gunshot wound in vehicle on Lamplighter Drive.
SCENE VIDEO: Man found dead in Chesterfield car
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 9:36 a.m. on November 23 for an adult male that had been found in a vehicle in the 4200 block of Lamplighter Drive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Once on scene, police discovered a deceased individual inside the vehicle.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

