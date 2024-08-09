Neighbors rally after Debby damages Lake Caroline neighborhood: "Roll your sleeves up. Get the job done’

Watch Now
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- People who live in Lake Caroline are cleaning up after severe storms from Debby downed trees and damaged homes in the heavily wooded neighborhood.

When the remnants of the tropical system tore through the neighborhood Thursday evening, ten homes were left uninhabitable and dozens of others were damaged by debris.

“I want the two of you to focus on any large sticks you see and bring them to the blue tarp,” George Shoffstall told his children Friday morning.

He recruited help to take part in the cleanup of his yard and his neighbors.

“When times like this you have to roll your sleeves up and get the job done — there is no questions,” he said.

Lake Caroline Debby storm neighborhood

Shoffstall is counting his blessings because his family experienced limited damage.

“We have a large 75-foot tree that decided to uproot in the front yard," Shoffstall said. “It came crashing down. Unfortunately, it took out most of his house and shattered his windows."

Shoffstall is trying to clean up his property as quickly as possible so he can help his neighborhood.

“It’s very comforting to know that many people want to come out and reach out,” he said. "In a place like this, in a community like this you never know who is dealing with what issue."

Lake Caroline Debby storm neighborhood

While this storm shook up many lives with destruction, officials say no one was hurt.

“Sticks and stones can be picked up," Shoffstall noted. "It’s for the best benefit of a bad situation. With no injuries, that is all you can hope for.”

This is why Shoffstall and many others in Caroline County are working together and turning to optimism to teach their children about the power of community.

Lake Caroline Debby storm neighborhood

“God-like encounters, all you can do is make the best of it,” Shoffstall said.

While main roads will be reopened and cleared by Friday night, officials said it could take weeks or potentially months for the hardest-hit areas to recover.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

