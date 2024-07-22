Virginia Department of Health extends swimming advisory for Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health is extending an advisory to avoid swimming for the North Anna Branch of Lake Anna and for the Upper and Middle sections of the Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna.

According to the Department of Health these sections of the lake are experiencing a harmful algae bloom which could be dangerous.

Officials say that this algae bloom is not associated with therecent outbreak of E-coli at the Lake Anna area.

These sections of the lake are currently under a swimming advisory:



North Anna Branch

Upper North Anna Branch- From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm, to include the “Sandbar” of the lake and downstream to the Route 522 Bridge. Upper and Middle North Anna Branch- From the Route 522 Bridge, to include Route 719 (Holladay Bridge), to Lumsden Flats at Rose Valley Drive

Pamunkey Branch

Upper-Upper Pamunkey Branch- From the upper inundated waters of Pamunkey Branch to Runnymede Park Upper Pamunkey Branch- From Runnymede Park to the confluence with Terry's Run Middle Pamunkey Branch- From confluence with Terry’s Run to Route 612 (Stubbs Bridge)



Experts with the Virginia Department of Health say that some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses. That includes upset stomach, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea.

You can see a map of the areas being surveyed right now here.

People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water. Activities such as boating may continue with proper precaution in advisory areas.

And if you do go swimming you are advised to:

Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted, WHEN IN DOUBT, STAY OUT!

Never allow children or pets to drink from natural bodies of water.

Keep children and pets out of the areas experiencing a harmful algae bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.

Seek medical/veterinarian care if you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom.

Properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs and cooking fish to the proper temperature to ensure fish fillets are safe to eat.

Contact the Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at 1-888-238-6154 if they suspect they experienced health-related effects following exposure to a bloom.



Virginia Department of Health officials say that they plan to retest the water in the area on the week of August 15 if weather permits.

