Water samples from Lake Anna show no elevated E. coli levels after infections

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A test of water samples taken from Lake Anna earlier this week showed no elevated E. coli levels in the water following a cluster of infections linked to people who swam in Lake Anna over the Memorial Day weekend.

For 20 years on a quarterly basis, the Lake Anna Civics Association (LACA) has collected the samples that are then tested by the Virginia DEQ lab. The previously scheduled June sample was taken Tuesday, as reports of at least 10 E. coli infections linked to the lake were reported to health officials.

WTVR

The June reading found a majority of the 30-plus testing stations showed undetectable levels of E. coli and a few areas where the levels were exceptionally low. Some locations showed improvement since the April reading. With lots of agricultural and recreational areas surrounding the lake, LACA officials said this matches the historical trend.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) officials continue to test water samples and examine other areas in and around Lake Anna trying to determine what caused the 10 cases. Many of those sickened were children, and at least two ended up in the hospital.

While the cause of the illness is still under investigation, sources said many of those who got sick apparently spent time in areas of Lake Anna where large numbers of boats congregate over busy weekends.

"All of the ill people confirmed swimming in the lake, but we just don’t want to rule out some other exposure they all shared," said Allison Balmes-John with the Rappannock Health District.

WTVR Allison Balmes-John

Balmes-John said the infection cluster is a reason for people who swim in any natural body of water, particularly lakes, to practice good swimming health habits.

"Washing your hands thoroughly after being in the water is so important, especially before you eat. Showering before and after you go into the water can really make a big difference in keeping water clean," she said. "Kids need a little bit extra reminders: making sure water doesn't get in their mouth, making sure they are washing their hands, those sorts of things."

Tim Bauckman opened up his restaurant on the lake near the Louisa-Spotsylvania line 12 years ago, and he welcomed VDH officials to test at the restaurant multiple times this week, including Friday.

“They’re probably checking everybody around the lake. There’s a huge amount of livestock on the lakes, that’s been here for years. If there is an outbreak of something happening like this that’s happening right now, it makes sense that it would be something new," Bauckman said.

WTVR Tim Bauckman

The love of being around the water and the hometown, community-focused feel around the lake drew Bauckman to his location. He said it also means word travels fast around the lake, and the infections have been a major discussion point the past week.

"We hope the kids are going to be fine," he said. “Not to say it’s never happened, we’ve never had something like this that we all know about.”

If you were in the Lake Anna area and experienced a gastrointestinal illness, you are urged to call your local health department and doctor if you are are still sick.

You can visit SwimHealthyVA.com for more information.

