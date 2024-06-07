At least 10 sickened after visiting Lake Anna over Memorial Day weekend

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- At least ten people who spent Memorial Day weekend at Lake Anna have been diagnosed with E. coli infections, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Health.

"Every outbreak seems to be really unique. I will say all of the ill people have confirmed swimming in the lake," Allison Balmes-John with the Rappahannock Area Health District said. "But we just don't want to rule out that it could be some other sort of exposure that they all share."

After receiving "numerous reports of GI illness, mainly in children, with similar symptoms," the health department began investigating the cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses.

Those symptoms most often include stomach cramps and potentially watery or bloody diarrhea, but can also encompass vomiting, fever and chills. Those symptoms can be particularly problematic for kids and older adults.

Some hospitalizations have been reported, officials said.

"All potential causes of illness, including lake water and food exposures, are being investigated," officials wrote. "While all the ill people confirm swimming or other water exposures in Lake Anna, VDH does not have enough information, at this time, to confirm that exposure to the lake, or any specific portion of the lake, is the cause of the illnesses."

Officials said that water testing in the lake is underway but that they do not believe the illnesses are linked to a harmful algae bloom.

Some visitors seemed unsurprised by the news on Friday and said that they were not not too concerned about the risk, particularly after checking the Virginia Department of Health's beach monitoring website.

"It [shows] how bad it is or where it is in the lake," one woman said. "So you can swim in other areas that are fine because the lake is pretty big."

Another visitor said it was "not really much of a surprise" given the number of boats on the lake.

To prevent illness when swimming and boating in natural waters, VDH officials said people should:



Never drink untreated water, and don’t swim if skin has cuts or open wounds. Natural waters such as rivers, lakes, and oceans contain germs and contaminants, which can cause illness.



Wash their hands after using the bathroom and before preparing and eating food.



Avoid swimming near storm drains (pipes that drain polluted water from streets) along into natural waters.



Avoid swimming if they are vomiting or have diarrhea.



Not go in water if there is a green film on the water and keep pets out as well. This film may indicate an algal bloom and some algae produce toxins that can make people sick.



Shower or bathe after swimming to wash off possible germs and contaminants.



Avoid swimming for three days after a heavy rain. Germs can come from overflowing sewage, polluted storm water & runoff from land.



Properly dispose of human waste by discharging boat sewage at marinas with a pump-out unit or dump station.

Anyone who was in the Lake Anna area and experienced a gastrointestinal illness is urged to call your local health department and see their doctor if they are still sick.

Visit SwimHealthyVA.com for more information.

⚠️ Did you or someone you know get sick after visiting Lake Anna?

