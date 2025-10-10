Woman seriously hurt, 2 others injured in East Henrico fight, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Three people were injured in a violent fight Thursday night, with one being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

A call for medical services came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Laburnum Avenue, near the Pointe at River City apartment complex. Police confirm a fight had broken out earlier down the street at Nine Mile Road.

Sources say an adult woman with life-threatening stab wounds was rushed to the hospital, a 44-year-old woman sustained a non-life-threatening laceration on her hand, and a 15-year-old is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being hit in the head with an object.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube