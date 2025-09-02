Hundreds gather in Richmond to protest Trump administration policies on Labor Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Around 250 people gathered at Monroe Park Monday evening to protest against the Trump administration and billionaires living in America.

RVA Indivisible and the 50501 organization marched from Monroe Park to Capitol grounds to demonstrate against what they're calling an income gap between wealthy and low-income Americans.

Protesters said President Trump persuaded Republican congressmen to cut access to healthcare and food assistance, while preserving tax cuts for high income-earners.

One demonstrator believes the march on Labor Day sends an inspiring message to hard workers who continuously fight for a better livable wage for everyone.

"It's particularly important this Labor Day that we honor and recognize all those who fought battles in order that we would have fair wages and enough money to live on, which we don't right now, but hopefully we will when we victoriously defeat Donald Trump," they said.

This protest is one of 500 to 600 protests that took place across the country this Labor Day.

CBS 6 reached out to the White House for comment.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers responded stating, "No one has done more for working men and women than President Trump. President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy, which is why he's championed an agenda that always puts them first — from signing the largest middle-class tax cuts in history to securing nearly $10 trillion in new investments to create high-paying jobs across our country."

