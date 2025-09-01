What's open and what's closed this Labor Day?

RICHMOND, Va. — Most major retailers will remain open for Labor Day shoppers seeking holiday deals, though some services will be limited or unavailable.

Walmart, Target and Home Depot will operate under normal hours today.

Trader Joe's and Kroger stores will also follow their regular schedules. However, Costco warehouses will be closed for the holiday.

The U.S. Postal Service will not pick up or deliver mail today.

Most FedEx and UPS services are also suspended for the holiday.

Pharmacy access varies by chain. Walgreens stores will maintain regular hours, but most pharmacy counters will be closed.

CVS stores and pharmacies will remain open, though some locations may operate with modified hours. Customers should verify specific store hours before visiting.

Government services are largely unavailable today, with local government offices closed in observance of the federal holiday.

