Surprising the young cancer survivor who helped CBS 6 raise $20,000 during Anthem LemonAid

Surprising Anthem LemonAid Ambassador Kyleigh Beasley
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 16:27:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Of the $20,000 raised the CBS 6 community raised at the station's Anthem LemonAid on Friday, $500 stands out.

The station gave Anthem LemonAid Ambassador Kyleigh Beasley a big check to donate to the cause.

Anthem LemonAid raises money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

Kyleigh, who is seven years old, has a cancer that caused a tumor in her wrist, which has been removed.

"She's doing extremely well, she is bright, she's giggly, she's enthusiastic, she's a cheerleader," Vaughan Clark, the special events coordinator for the Children's Hospital Foundation, told CBS 6. "She's going to be in second grade next year, she is a bright shining light."

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

