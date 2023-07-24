Surprising the young cancer survivor who helped CBS 6 raise $20,000 during Anthem LemonAid

RICHMOND, Va. -- Of the $20,000 raised the CBS 6 community raised at the station's Anthem LemonAid on Friday, $500 stands out.

The station gave Anthem LemonAid Ambassador Kyleigh Beasley a big check to donate to the cause.

Anthem LemonAid raises money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

Kyleigh, who is seven years old, has a cancer that caused a tumor in her wrist, which has been removed.

"She's doing extremely well, she is bright, she's giggly, she's enthusiastic, she's a cheerleader," Vaughan Clark, the special events coordinator for the Children's Hospital Foundation, told CBS 6. "She's going to be in second grade next year, she is a bright shining light."

