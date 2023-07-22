Watch Now
CBS 6 Community helps raise nearly $20,000 in the fight against childhood cancer

CBS 6 helps fight childhood cancer through Anthem LemonAid
Posted at 11:40 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 23:40:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 would like to thank the community for helping to raise nearly $20,000 in one day in the fight against childhood cancer.

Many donations were made to the CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid stand outside the WTVR CBS 6 studios in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday.

Money raised at the stand will be donated to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

If you could not attend the event, you can still make a donation online.

Anthem LemonAid

Be sure to look for stands across Central Virginia on Saturday and Sunday, visit a participating Restaurant Challenge establishment, or donate online.

There are so many ways to give!

Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.1 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 22 years.

Anthem LemonAid

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

