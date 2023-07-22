CBS 6 Community helps raise nearly $20,000 in the fight against childhood cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 would like to thank the community for helping to raise nearly $20,000 in one day in the fight against childhood cancer.

Many donations were made to the CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid stand outside the WTVR CBS 6 studios in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday.

Money raised at the stand will be donated to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

If you could not attend the event, you can still make a donation online.

Be sure to look for stands across Central Virginia on Saturday and Sunday, visit a participating Restaurant Challenge establishment, or donate online.

There are so many ways to give!

Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.1 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 22 years.

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

