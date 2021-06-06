Motorcyclist killed, SUV driver hurt in late-night crash

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of a motorcycle driver killed in a wreck that also injured the driver of an SUV Saturday night in King George County.

Troopers were called the to the crash on Route 218 about 75 feet west of Vertical Ridge Road just after 11:50 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle was headed west on Route 218 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota RAV4," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said the driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Kristy E. Joines of King George, was wearing a helmet.

However, she died of her injuries at an area hospital, Davenport said.

The driver of the SUV, who troopers said was wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital with of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.