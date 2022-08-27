Senior Alert: 71-year-old Orange County man last seen near golf course

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- State police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing 71-year-old Orange County man last seen near a golf course Friday afternoon.

Kobus Everhardus Forie was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wildflower Way near the Somerset Golf Course in Locust Grove, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Forie is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald.

Deputies said he was using a cane and may be wearing a light-colored shirt, cream shorts and gray shoes.

Virginia State Police Kobus Forie





“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” troopers said.

Deputies said Forie has "dementia/Alzheimer’s and takes medication."

Anyone with information about Forie’s whereabouts is urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 540-406-3058.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

