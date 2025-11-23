Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nearly 200-year-old Virginia Brunswick stew tradition lives on in Short Pump

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Nov, 22, 2025
SHORT PUMP, Va. — The Knights of Columbus Council Number 395 in Richmond kept a nearly 200-year-old tradition alive Saturday by making Brunswick stew in Short Pump.

The group mixed ingredients for their Brunswick stew fundraiser, continuing a tradition that started in 1828 on the banks of the Nottoway River in Brunswick County.

The stew will sell for $12 a quart after Saturday's cooking event. Money raised supports various charities, including Special Olympics of Virginia and the group's disaster relief fund.

If you are interested in purchasing the stew, click here for the organization's website.

