Nearly 200-year-old Virginia Brunswick stew tradition lives on in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The Knights of Columbus Council Number 395 in Richmond kept a nearly 200-year-old tradition alive Saturday by making Brunswick stew in Short Pump.

The group mixed ingredients for their Brunswick stew fundraiser, continuing a tradition that started in 1828 on the banks of the Nottoway River in Brunswick County.

The stew will sell for $12 a quart after Saturday's cooking event. Money raised supports various charities, including Special Olympics of Virginia and the group's disaster relief fund.

The churning of Brunswick stew has been a Virginia tradition for almost two centuries, originating in Brunswick County nearly 200 years ago.

If you are interested in purchasing the stew, click here for the organization's website.

