How camping out at Kings Dominion will help kids with life-threatening conditions

Posted at 12:00 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 00:00:02-04

DOSWELL, Va. -- How would you like to spend the night at your favorite amusement park? Kings Dominion is giving you the chance to do that -- and it's for a great cause.

The park is offering a small number of guests to find out what happens after it closes for the night. On Saturday, June 11, Kings Dominion will make 60 campsites available for people who want to camp out under the stars and near their favorite rides.

Kings Dominion X-Plorer's Campout

Proceeds from this event will benefit A Kid Again, a nonprofit group that fosters hope for children who have life-threatening conditions and their families.

The campout will take place in the park's new Jungle X-Pedition area and feature exclusive ride time on some of Kings Dominion's most popular rides, including it's newest coaster, Tumbili.

A campsite for up to four people is $285 and includes admission to the park on Saturday and Sunday, June 12. Tents are not included.

Click here to reserve your campsite.

