Kings Dominion to temporarily close ahead of Hurricane Ian

DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion announced that they will be temporarily closed ahead of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The park announced that it will be closed on Friday.

We continue to monitor weather conditions so that we can make timely decisions regarding the path of Hurricane Ian and how it affects park operation. In consideration of our guests' and associates' safety, Kings Dominion will be closed on Friday, September 30.

Kings Dominion said that tickets that are dated for Friday will be valid for any public operating day through December 31, 2022.

