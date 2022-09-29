Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Kings Dominion to temporarily close ahead of Hurricane Ian

Richmond top stories and weather September 29, 2022
Posted at 4:50 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 16:50:55-04

DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion announced that they will be temporarily closed ahead of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The park announced that it will be closed on Friday.

We continue to monitor weather conditions so that we can make timely decisions regarding the path of Hurricane Ian and how it affects park operation. In consideration of our guests' and associates' safety, Kings Dominion will be closed on Friday, September 30.

Kings Dominion said that tickets that are dated for Friday will be valid for any public operating day through December 31, 2022.

For an hour by hour breakdown of Ian's anticipated impact on Virginia, click here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone