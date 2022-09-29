Watch Now
Here's the hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia

Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 16:39:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact Virginia on Friday.

By 11 a.m. Friday, expect rain to reach the Richmond area.

Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will fall throughout the day on Friday.

The rain will begin to lift overnight Friday into Saturday.

By 7 a.m. on Saturday, you should see some breaks in the rain.

Most of Saturday should be rain free for Richmond.

Ian is expected to drop 2" - 4" of rain on Richmond with higher totals south of the city.

