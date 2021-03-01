Kings Dominion hiring 2,000+ associates ahead of reopening

DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion is looking to hire approximately 2,100 associates ahead of reopening for the 2021 season.

The theme park will host a virtual National Hiring Day on Saturday, March 13. Available jobs include all park operating areas, including rides, merchandise, lifeguards, park services, food and beverage, guest services and more.

Interested candidates can register online.

“We are so excited to start welcoming back associates and guests to the park. As our community looks to return to work or pick up shifts this summer, our virtual hiring day offers a safe and informative way to connect with our hiring teams now,” said Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president and general manager.

“Like many associates, my career started as a seasonal ride operator and helped pave the way for future career opportunities. Seasonal jobs at Kings Dominion can provide valuable skills, experiences, memories and friends that can last a lifetime,” she added.

Kings Dominion is also looking to hire 80 full-time, year-round positions in the operations and food & beverage departments. Interested applicants can find more information here.

Employees of Kings Dominion receive benefits like flexible schedules, discounts, reward and recognition programs, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair park.