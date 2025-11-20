King's Barbecue to reopen in 2026 after 30 months of closure: 'Huge positive for the city'

PETERSBURG, Va. — For nearly 80 years, King's Barbecue was considered a Petersburg institution, known not just for its food but as a place to meet friends and talk business. When the restaurant closed its doors in 2023, it left a significant void in the community.

Now, after 30 months of closure, the beloved barbecue restaurant is preparing to reopen in 2026.

Jim Van Landingham, who spent more than five decades eating at King's Barbecue, has been fielding phone calls since the news broke.

"I can tell you this, ever since this news came out, I've had calls from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia Beach, 'Hey, did you hear the news?'" Van Landingham said.

"It's an institution," he said. "A huge positive for the city."

WTVR Alicia and Matt Keeler

Matt Keeler, who made the difficult decision to close the restaurant 135 weeks ago, is now leading the reopening effort.

"We know what the restaurant means to a lot of people," Keeler said.

The King's Barbecue story began 79 years ago, and the restaurant still has and uses the original doors to the walk-in cooler that have been there since 1956. Through the decades, the restaurant evolved into something special.

"It is more than just a place to eat," Keeler said.

WTVR

By 2023, the weight of running the restaurant fell on Keeler's shoulders, leading to the closure decision. However, he made a promise when he left.

"I gave my word when I left that I was coming back and I feel I want to obligate that," Keeler said.

Alicia Keeler, whose grandfather started the business, has conditions for the reopening to be successful.

"I don't want it all falling back on his shoulders and him having to do the majority of the work. We really need people that are committed and really want to be a part of the family tradition to keep going here," Alicia Keeler said.

As word of the announcement spread, the restaurant's old vendors began calling, eager to resume business relationships.

"They're already started calling, they're ready to go. They're ready to go," Matt Keeler said.

King's Barbecue to reopen in 2026 after 30 months of closure: 'Huge positive for the city'

Keith Boswell from the Virginia Gateway Region, an economic development organization that markets the region, expressed excitement about the return of the local landmark.

"I mean to have a local restaurant come back, that we have longed to come back, it's just been the greatest news we could have," Boswell said.

Matt Keeler says the exact reopening date isn't known yet. For now, he is focusing on cleaning the building, working to hire about 15 people and getting inventory restocked.

The closed sign that has been up for the past 30 months will soon come down, marking the beginning of a new chapter for this Petersburg institution.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.