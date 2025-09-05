King William High School on lockdown, student arrested after social media threat

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — King William High School is on lockdown after a student was arrested on campus.

According to multiple social media posts from King William County Public Schools, a student told school officials Friday morning about a social media post that indicated another student had a weapon.

The student who made the post was found and taken into custody. The school system said no weapon was found on the student or in their personal belongings.

"The high school remains on lockdown while law enforcement continues its search to ensure campus safety. At this time, all students and staff are safe," the school system said.

KWCPS explained that because the lockdown happened while students were entering the building, some remained on school buses in a secure location and others were sent back to their vehicles.

As of 10:05 a.m. Friday, no students were being released until the investigation concludes.

"We acknowledge the inconvenience and disruption of this morning's events but want our community to be reassured that schools and law enforcement take these matters very seriously. Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated and we will continue to provide updates. Thank you," the latest update on Facebook reads.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

