King William County Sheriff's Office investigating after multiple churches, public buildings vandalized

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The King William County Sheriff's Office is investigating after multiple churches and public buildings have been vandalized.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says that the incidents all appear to be related.

"We encourage everyone to inspect their buildings, and to report any damage or suspicious activity," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone who wants to report damage or suspicious activity can call 804-769-0999.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

