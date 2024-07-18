New information released in horse-buggy crash that killed 8-year-old girl and hospitalized her family

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police released new information about a horse buggy crash that claimed the life of an eight-year-old girl.

"An Amish horse carriage was traveling southbound on Cumberland Road, near the intersection with Blanton Farm Road, when it was struck in the rear by a 2006 Ford F250. The Ford F250 was also travelling southbound on Cumberland Road. Everyone in the carriage was ejected from the vehicle," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said of the July 14 crash. "An eight-year-old female died at the scene. The driver of the carriage, Enos King, 34, of Farmville, Va., a passenger, Katherine King, 35, and four other juvenile passengers(ages nine, six, four, and two), suffered serious injuries."

A GoFundMe page was set-up to help the King family with costs associated with the crash.

"The driver of the F250, Mack H. Robinson, 75, of Farmville, Va., was not injured in the crash. Charges are pending following consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office," the state police spokesperson continued.

The horse suffered minor injuries in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.