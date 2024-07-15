1 killed, 6 injured after pickup hits horse-drawn buggy in Cumberland County, troopers say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and six others were injured after a pickup truck collided with a horse-drawn buggy in Cumberland County Sunday evening, according to troopers.

Officials with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Cumberland Road just before 7 p.m.

"There were seven individuals on board the buggy at the time of the crash," a state police spokesperson wrote. "Six of the seven have been transported to UVA Medical Center."

The remaining victims' injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, according to troopers.

Officials said the seventh victim died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt, officials said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were available at last check.

"The crash remains under investigation," troopers said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.