Three displaced, pet killed in King and Queen County house fire

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — Three people are displaced and one pet was killed in a large house fire in King and Queen County Wednesday morning.

According to King and Queen Emergency Services, the Newtown Road home was engulfed in flamed upon arrival of response crews. Everyone who was inside in the home had escaped by that point. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to contain the fire, which was deemed an accidental cooking fire the Fire Marshal. There were also no working smoke detectors in the home.

One civilian suffered a burn injury, and no firefighters were injured.

This is a developing story.

