18-year-old charged in connection to crash that killed Chesterfield fire captain

Posted at 7:41 AM, Aug 14, 2023
KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old driver has been charged in connection to a crash that killedChesterfield Fire and EMS Captain Jason Warewhile he was on his way to work Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The head-on collision happened along the 7100 block of Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway in King and Queen County at about 6 a.m., according to State Police. It happened just before the West Point Mattaponi River Bridge.

A 2008 Mercedes GL450 driven by Aveon D. Santos of Aylett was traveling east on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2015 Ford Focus.

Ware, 46, died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

Santos was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, said State Police. He was wearing a seat belt.

He was charged with reckless driving, and State Police said fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

