How this Hanover small business owner is lifting up others this Christmas

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — The owner of Gimme Pound Cakes is providing a platform for other small businesses with a Christmas market for a good cause this weekend.

Kimberly Knight started Gimme Pound Christmas Town four years ago to help encourage her Mechanicsville community to support small businesses during the holidays.

This Saturday’s event will feature more than 32 small businesses, photos with Santa, food trucks, raffles, karaoke, and more.

Knight told CBS 6 that high inflation has made selling products and services even more difficult for small business owners who rely on the community’s support to make ends meet.

"Since the economy has been kind of up and down, we've been really teaming up together to see how we can work with each other to bring awareness that, hey, we're still here," Knight said. "We're still working, even though it's been a bit of a struggle, we are still together, and we're still, you know, pushing for it, for our small businesses."

"We had a lot of hard times trying to get ourselves together," said Knight’s daughter, Olivia. "And I think that, I think she just pushed it all through, and she really made everybody proud, and she just brings families together."

Saturday’s Christmas Town event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at Mechanicsville High School.

A portion of sales will benefit the JP Jumpers Foundation, which provides services and events for families affected by special needs.

