Virginia delegate receives political death threat

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Virginia Del. Kim Taylor (R-Dinwiddie) received a politically-motivated death threat by text on Thursday, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, 33-year-old Michael Ray Strawmeyer was arrested at 2:15 p.m. after a report from Taylor's campaign manager that she had received a threat on her life.

Strawmeyer lives in Taylor's legislative district, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is being held without bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail pending an appearance in court.

"Delegate Taylor is safe and doing well," says a statement from Jacklyn Washington, Taylor's spokesperson. "She is grateful for the decisive action of law enforcement and remains focused on serving her constituents. No threat will distract her from the work she was elected to do."

Taylor, who represents the 82nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates, will face Democratic candidate Kimberly Pope Adams in the November election.

Adams released a statement on social media Thursday afternoon, saying she is grateful Taylor and her family are safe.

"Threats and violence have no place in our politics or our communities," the statement reads. "I have personally reached out to Delegate Taylor, and I’m grateful she and her family are safe and that the suspect is in custody thanks to the swift work of the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Department. We’re stronger when we stand together against hate and fear."

Former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for Governor, also released a statement to social media about the situation.

"I am horrified to hear about the death threat made against Delegate Kim Taylor — and I am relieved to hear that the suspect is now in custody," the statement reads. "I am thinking of Delegate Taylor and her family, and I am grateful for our local law enforcement who worked swiftly on this case."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

